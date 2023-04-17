W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 519.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 146,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,991. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

