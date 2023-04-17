Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHM opened at $67.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

