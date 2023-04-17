Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $57.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.