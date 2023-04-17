Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

