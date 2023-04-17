Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,823 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 0.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

