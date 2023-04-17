Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,943,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,146,037. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
