WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.