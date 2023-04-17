Windsor Group LTD Acquires 20,130 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 338.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

