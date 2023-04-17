Windsor Group LTD Has $536,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.18. 1,395,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3,181.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

