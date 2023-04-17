Windsor Group LTD Reduces Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners makes up about 1.5% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 5,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

