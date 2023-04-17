Windsor Group LTD Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,093. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

