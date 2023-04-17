Windsor Group LTD Sells 1,315 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 480,648 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11,697.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 243,767 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,153,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,930,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 736.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 90,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

