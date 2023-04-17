Windsor Group LTD Takes $316,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 141,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.10. 1,388,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

