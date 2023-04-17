Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $56.23

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $53.91. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 729,704 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.