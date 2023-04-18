13,200 Shares in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 3,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

