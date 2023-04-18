180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 55.9% in March

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 70,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF remained flat at $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 149,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,932. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

