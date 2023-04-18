180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,274 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.71. 1,041,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,808. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

