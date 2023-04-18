180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.32. 977,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,217. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.