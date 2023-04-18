180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 433,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

