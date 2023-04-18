1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $3,134.29 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $63.95 or 0.00211404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

