23,508 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

