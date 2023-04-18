31,266 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,783,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 696,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,905. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

