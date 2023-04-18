47,674 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,915,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

