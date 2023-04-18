4,947 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,560,000. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,123,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,134,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,876,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

