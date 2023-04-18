521,101 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 521,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.