6,491 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,491 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,826 shares in the company, valued at $24,618,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 179.47, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.73 million. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.