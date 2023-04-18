8,009 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

