ABCMETA (META) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $197.04

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $197.04 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002226 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $330.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

