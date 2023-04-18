Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stake Increased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 280,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

