abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:AAIF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.64). The stock had a trading volume of 176,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.77. The stock has a market cap of £360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,140.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($2.93).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

