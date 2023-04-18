Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASGI stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGI. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

