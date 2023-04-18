Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.49

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 225781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,480,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 267,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,561,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 809,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 160,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

