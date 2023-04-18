Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $42,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.92. 192,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

