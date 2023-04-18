Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.81 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 285,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. 169,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

