Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,284. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

