Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 276,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,479,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,323,000 after buying an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 290,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. 953,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,668,878. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

