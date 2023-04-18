Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.