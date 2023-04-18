Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,963,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20,142.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,545,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,929,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,605,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

