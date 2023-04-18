Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $96.42

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.42, but opened at $99.02. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $98.21, with a volume of 3,215,520 shares trading hands.
BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
