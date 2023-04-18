Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $96.42

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.42, but opened at $99.02. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $98.21, with a volume of 3,215,520 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 63,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

