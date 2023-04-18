Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.02. 375,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 911,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $85,265.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,800.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $85,265.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,800.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki purchased 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,455 shares of company stock worth $766,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 720.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 235,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

