Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.97. 140,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

