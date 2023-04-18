Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 147,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $188.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

