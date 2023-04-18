Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,617 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

