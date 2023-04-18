Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

