Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

