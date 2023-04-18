Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in PDD by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 415,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PDD by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 336,514 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

