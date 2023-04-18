Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

TMUS stock opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

