Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14,214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113,719 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

