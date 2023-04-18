Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 0.4 %
AMAT stock opened at GBX 113.05 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.01. The company has a market cap of £170.76 million, a PE ratio of -180.16 and a beta of 0.63. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 153 ($1.89).
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
