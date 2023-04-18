American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

AXP opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.39.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

